Ipswich Town ‘remain’ in talks with Gwion Edwards over a new deal, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Town are keen to keep hold of him for next season amid interest from elsewhere.

Edwards, who is 28 years old, is currently out of contract at the end of the month and is due to become a free agent.

He has been linked with Sunderland and Preston North End, as reported by Football Insider.

Football League World have also reported that he is also a target for fellow League One side MK Dons.

Edwards joined Ipswich in 2018 and has since made 109 appearances in all competitions for the club, chipping in with 14 goals from the wing.

It is expected to be a busy summer at Portman Road as Paul Cook looks to put his own stamp on their squad.

Many players are expected to head out the exit door to pave the way for new signings but Edwards is someone the Tractor Boys want to keep hold of.

He is an experienced winger in the Football League and has played 300 games in his career to date, having previously had spells at Swansea City, Crawley Town and Peterborough.

Sunderland, Preston and MK Dons are said to be keen on landing him this summer but Ipswich remain in discussions with him over his contract situation.