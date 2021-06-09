Preston North End and Middlesbrough are both interested in Cambridge United’s Paul Mullin, as per a report by Football Insider.

Preston North End and Middlesbrough could look to hand the striker a move to the Championship this summer.

Mullin, who is 26 years old, is a man in-demand after scoring 34 goals in all competitions for Cambridge last season.

He is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent – despite the U’s offering him a new deal.

The Sun on Sunday have previously reported Bristol Rovers want him, (09, 05, 21, page 59) as do Rotherham United (23.05.21, pg. 59).

Mullin joined Cambridge last summer having spent time on loan there from Tranmere Rovers in the season before last.

He had spells in the academies at Everton and Liverpool before spending a couple of years with Huddersfield Town.

Mullin has since had spells in the Football League with the likes of Morecambe, Swindon Town and Tranmere.

He was the most prolific striker in the country last season and it would be no surprise to see him leave Cambridge for a club higher up the leagues.

Preston and Middlesbrough could see him as someone to boost their attacking options for next season but may have to see off competition from the likes of Rotherham and Plymouth in League One.