MK Dons have won the race to sign Scott Twine from Swindon Town, as announced by their official club website.

MK Dons have announced the signing of the attacking midfielder on a long-term deal.

Twine, who is 21 years old, is out of contract at Swindon at the end of the month and is moving to Stadium.mk on a free transfer.

He has been linked with the likes of Brentford, Luton Town and QPR over recent months, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Luton. Keen on Scott Twine at Swindon. So are Reading Brentford QPR and Bournemouth. Swindon planning to hold on to him if possible. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 17, 2021

Read: QPR not willing to send striker to League One club this summer

Twine has said: “I’m over the moon. I’m an MK Dons player and I couldn’t be happier.

“There were a few clubs interested but after I spoke to the Gaffer, he sold it to me. From that day, I couldn’t wait to sign and get it sorted.“I wanted to come here and play football the way we do, and I want to bring lots of goals and assists.”

He spent the first-half of last season on loan in League Two at Newport County and caught the eye with the Exiles, scoring seven goals in 24 games in all competitions.

Read: Luton Town-linked defender completes move to League One club

He was then recalled by Swindon in January and thrown straight into their first-team for the second-half of the campaign.

However, despite Twine’s best efforts and another seven goals to add to his season’s tally, Swindon were relegated back to League Two.

The Robins offered him a new deal at the end of the last campaign but it was always an uphill battle to keep him amid interest from elsewhere.

MK Dons have seen off competition to land him and will be excited to see him in action.