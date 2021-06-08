West Brom news is coming thick and fast as the appointment of the new Baggies manager nears its conclusion.

West Brom face a summer of restructuring and will want the right man in early to oversee this process.

The Baggies have been needing a manager since Sam Allardyce walked away with the Black Country side relegated from the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Names that were bandied around in the media seemed to suggest that ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was amongst the favourites for the job.

Now news has emerged via Express and Star reporter Joseph Masi which seems to point to former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner on the verge of being appointed by West Brom.

Masi writes that the interview process at the club has been concluded and that Wagner has been spoken to. He adds that these “talks are understood to be at an advanced stage.”

That phrase usually indicates an appointment is imminent and an announcement due sooner rather than later.

With all that bubbling under, Masi publishes the following tweet that indicates what can only be described as a shock change of direction:

It is my understanding Chris Wilder was the unanimous choice of Albion's board to be the club's next manager. But that decision was blocked by Guochuan Lai due to the strained relationship Wilder had with the owners at Sheffield United… #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) June 8, 2021

That change of direction sees a swing away from a board decision to appoint Chris Wilder after considering him to be “the unanimous choice.”

That decision, tweets Masi, was overturned and overruled by Guochuan Lai, the owner of West Brom.

If what Masi tweets (above) is true, then West Brom fans will rightly see any appointment as a second-choice candidate for the Baggies job – especially if the board have been overruled by the club’s owner.