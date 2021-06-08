West Brom were relegated after last season’s Premier League campaign with Sam Allardyce’s departure leaving them managerless.

West Brom will obviously realise that the need to get a new man in the hot seat is important as they face a summer of reshaping ahead.

Names have been bandied around as to who that ‘someone’ might be but the consensus has been that Chris Wilder and Michael Appleton are said to be amongst the favourites for the Hawthorns job.

However, Express and Star reporter Joseph Masi has thrown a new name into the ring – former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner.

Wagner and West Brom in talks over Hawthorns job

Masi tweeted the following announcing a quick update before adding a more extensive piece for the Express and Star:

Breaking: I understand David Wagner has held talks with Albion about the vacant manager's job – with those talks understood to be at an advanced stage. Story online in a few minutes… #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) June 8, 2021

In his Express and Star piece, Masi writes that Wagner has been interviewed by the Baggies as they look to appoint and that “those talks are understood to be at an advanced stage.”

Wagner, of course, is no stranger to English football and was instrumental in getting Huddersfield Town promoted to the Premier League after the 2016/17 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

He managed to keep the Terriers in the Premier League the following season but left the West Yorkshire club in January 2019 with Huddersfield sitting bottom of the league.

Masi reports that the has been a massive swing in the odds of Wagner being given the top job at the Hawthorns and reiterates that West Brom “concluded their interview process over the weekend.”

Whilst this doesn’t give rise to any degree of certainty over who will be getting the job, concluding the interviews might indicate that an announcement is to be expected sooner rather than later.