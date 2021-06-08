Swansea City and Reading have been dealt a blow as former PEC Zwolle winger Virgil Misidjan closes in on a move to Eredivisie side FC Twente.

The Dutch winger was reportedly a target for both Swansea and Reading according to Dutch outlet Voetbal International but Twente’s technical director Jan Streuer told Dutch Media that the deal ‘looks good’ which will be a blow to both Championship clubs.

The Swans will be in the market this summer for a winger after the departure of Andre Ayew and by freeing up his wages, they should have considerable room for maneuver in the market.

Misidjan is a pacey winger that could have well fit in nicely in South Wales but now it seems as any plan to make a move for the winger has been dashed.

The 27-year old was let go by PEC Zwolle after a short spell at the club where he racked up four goals and three assists in 15 games with the Eredivisie side after joining in January.

For Reading, it is a different story, they may not be too disheartened but could well do with the extra firepower to add to the likes of George Puscas, Yakou Meite, and Lucas Joao should they want to contend for a play-off spot next term.

Thoughts?

It may not be too much of a loss for either side missing out on Misidjan.

He has pace in abundance and knows where the back of the net is but his lack of experience in England may have shown and being 28 next month, could have been a huge gamble for two sides who will be looking for promotion next season.

Misidjan has also not managed to really settle since leaving Ludogorets in 2018 and this may have caused issues for either club further down the line.

Both clubs do however need to add to their current squads and he may have been worth the gamble on a free transfer.