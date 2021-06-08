Blackpool have today announced the signing of goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw from Manchester City.

The goalkeeper joins Blackpool on a two-year deal from the Citizens with the option of an extra year.

The Seasiders are preparing for life in the Championship after recently beating Lincoln City in the League One play-off final with Reece James also joining the club.

Grimshaw joins Blackpool after spending seven years at Manchester City, graduating from their academy but failing to make a single senior appearance for the club.

The 23-year-old spent the past season on loan at Belgian second division side Lommel SK where he featured 10 times, conceding 15 goals in the process and keeping two clean sheets.

His exit from the Etihad Stadium will be seen as a positive move by both player and club as it gives Grimshaw the chance to go and prove himself in the division below while Manchester City frees up space in their squad to welcome any new arrivals.

Grimshaw will be competing with current captain Chris Maxwell for the number 1 spot who kept 21 clean sheets in 43 games for the Tangerines last term.

Thoughts?

This is a move that benefits everybody involved and is one that does really make sense.

Blackpool really need to add to their squad to be able to give themselves a fighting chance of staying up, over the years we have seen the likes of Rotherham United and Wycombe Wanderers struggle with injuries and squad depth which has ultimately seen them resigned to relegation.

It will be important for Blackpool to add more pieces to their squad and Grimshaw is a positive start as he will be eager to prove himself at that level.

At 23 years old, he is at an age where he will be wanting more game time, so a move away from the Etihad makes sense with his contract coming to an end.