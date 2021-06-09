Leeds United had a youth set-up that was laid bare under Massimo Cellino’s cost-cutting at Elland Road. Andrea Radrizzani vowed to change that.

Leeds United’s Under-18s and Under-23s were basically rebuilt under Radrizzani who fulfilled a promise he made on taking over from fellow Italian Cellino.

Initially, this was done by stocking the side with players from big clubs on the continent who had been deemed as surplus to requirements. Clubs such as Barcelona, Sevilla and Ajax provided young players.

Once stocked, the focus then shifted more to younger players from the domestic market and that trend has been continued with recent additions to a burgeoning squad at Thorp Arch.

One of the youth players developed at the West Yorkshire club, Oliver Casey, is being lined up by Blackpool on a permanent deal according to a report yesterday morning from Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey.

Blackpool looking at Casey for a permanent move

Veysey writes that talks are underway between the Tangerines and Leeds United as the Bloomfield Road outfit look to land the talented Casey.

The 20-year-old Leeds-born lad plays predominantly as a centre-back but has shown the versatility to step into a defensive-midfield holding role for the young Whites.

He’s featured in three games for the first team in the EFL Cup and FA Cup competitions and a five-minute run-out in the Championship against Huddersfield Town.

On top of these first-team appearances, Casey has also bags of experience for the Under-23s at Leeds. In last season’s Premier League 2 title-winning season, Casey made 21 appearances for the young Whites.

In those appearances, Casey showed just what a prospect he is with a string of consistent performances that have obviously caught Blackpool’s eye.

Comment: great signing for Blackpool but they shouldn’t stop there

In all honesty, Blackpool should pull out all the stops to persuade Leeds United to part with highly-regarded youngster Casey – he’s got bags of potential and development ahead of him.

He’s used to playing a high-intensity game what with Leeds United Under-23s playing as a mirror to the first team at Elland Road. He will need minimal adaptation to fit in at Blackpool and the Sky Bet Championship.

However, the Tangerines shouldn’t just stop at only badgering Leeds into parting ways with defender Casey. There are other quality players at Leeds United who the Whites would likely loan out to a Championship side to gain experience.

Defensively Blackpool could ask about Leif Davis who had two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season against Manchester City and Manchester United.

They might want to see if Leeds United fancy loaning out former Feyenoord youngster Crysencio Summerville who scored six goals and provided six assists in 12 Premier League 2 games last season.

If they fancy chancing their arm, they could enquire about former Arsenal and Sunderland youngster Sam Greenwood who scored 12 goals in 18 games for the Under-23s last season.

Whatever they do, Blackpool shouldn’t just stop at signing Oliver Casey from Elland Road.