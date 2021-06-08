Stoke City are plotting a move to re-sign Wales International Rabbi Matondo on loan from Schalke, according to Football Insider.

Stoke are reportedly interested in bringing the 20-year-old back to the Bet365 Stadium after an impressive end to the last campaign.

Schalke have recently been relegated out of the Bundesliga and are willing to discuss a move for Matondo away from the club as they look for an instant return to the Bundesliga.

Matondo featured in 11 games last term for the Potters, scoring just one goal but Stoke were impressed with his performances towards the back end of the season and is wanted as part of their plans for next season.

It has been a disappointing few weeks for Matondo however as he missed out on Wales’ Euro 2020 squad and he will be determined to put this right and cement his place back in the squad for their World Cup Qualifiers in September.

Matondo’s blistering pace caused problems for numerous teams last season and this is an asset that Stoke will be looking to utilize as they look to build on their mid-table finish last season to push on for a play-off berth.

Thoughts?

This move could well work hand in hand and benefit everybody involved.

For Stoke, they will be getting a player they know about after having him on loan previously and know what he can produce at Championship level.

For Schalke, this could be their way of putting Matondo in the shop window after their relegation to raise some funds to help their return to the Bundesliga.

This move would also benefit the player himself, competing in one of the most competitive leagues in the world can only help to develop him as a player and it could well strengthen his chances for the national team in the future.