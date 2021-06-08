Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy has joined up with several other first-team players at the club’s training complex Rockcliffe this week ahead of his pre-season return.

Middlesbrough had to get through the final six games of last season without the combative midfielder Morsy, winning two, drawing one and losing three, as they waved goodbye to their play-off hopes.

He picked up an injury against Watford in the 1-1 home draw at the start of April, coming off midway through the first-half to be replaced by Hayden Coulson.

The club has plenty of options in the centre of midfield with the likes of Paddy McNair, Jonny Howson, George Saville, and Marcus Tavernier vying for a place in the starting eleven.

Morsy’s injury also gave youngster Connor Malley an opportunity and impressed in his three cameo appearances at the back end of the season.

But Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock will look to have Morsy back in contention as soon as possible. Posting on their official website, he club have released images of some of the squad in training this week, with the Egyptian international amongst them.

The 29-year-old is set to return to action in pre-season when games get underway next month. Marcus Tavernier and Dael Fry both missed the last eight games of the regular Championship season and also will return in pre-season alongside Morsy.

The midfielder could have further competition in the middle of the pitch with Middlesbrough eyeing a deal to sign Luton Town man Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu. He could become available on a free transfer if terms of a new contract cannot be reached between his representatives and the Hatters.