Preston North End are reportedly in the market to sign a new right-back this summer and have been urged to snap up out-of-contract Rotherham United man Matthew Olosunde.

Preston lost Darnell Fisher to fellow Championship side Middlesbrough in the January window and used Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg in his place following his departure.

But now with van den Berg re-joining his parent club, Preston are left scrambling to sign a new right sided full-back in the coming months prior to the 2021/22 campaign getting underway.

Writer George Hodgson of Lancs Live has urged the Lilywhites to pursue a deal to sign Rotherham United’s Matthew Olosunde.

The 23-year-old was offered a new deal at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, but rejected the proposal, instead looking for ‘a new challenge’. He will become a free agent when his contract comes to an end later this month. He will then be available to sign for a club of his choosing for no transfer fee.

The report labels Olosunde as ‘extremely quick’, ‘impressive’ and a ‘specialist’ in the right-back position. All of which tick boxes when it comes to Preston’s criteria for a new acquisition.

The defender is a product of the illustrious Manchester United academy. He joined the Red Devils youth setup in 2016 from New York Red Bulls but failed to make an appearance in the first team. Although he did gain a call up to the United States national side in 2018.

He joined the Millers in 2019 and spent two seasons at the club, playing 72 times across all competitions in the process.