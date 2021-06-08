Ipswich Town are set to make a move for Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The East Anglian club are reportedly keen to make a move for Crooks who has just one year remaining on his current deal with Rotherham.

Rotherham have recently been relegated out of the Championship back down to League One and for some of their players, they may look to move on.

This includes Crooks, who has spent the last two seasons with the club after joining from Northampton Town back in 2019.

The midfielder helped the Millers to promotion in the 2019/20 season as he contributed 11 goals.

The 27-year-old can also play as a no.10 or as a striker as he showed over the past season for Paul Warne’s side, and despite being relegated, Crooks managed seven goals and three assists and was one of the clubs standout players throughout the season.

Ipswich may have the fend off interest from elsewhere however with the likes of Nottingham Forest having shown interest in the midfielder previously, they may well make a move for Crooks again this summer as Chris Hughton looks to bolster his squad.

Paul Cook has already begun revamping his squad for next season, bringing in the likes of Lee Evans from Wigan Athletic and Wes Burns from Fleetwood Town as they look to make a run for the play-offs and should they manage to land Crooks, they will have a player who has shown he can contribute at that level.

Thoughts?

It would be a shock if he joined Ipswich, especially if any Championship clubs come in for him.

Crooks would find it difficult to reject the likes of Nottingham Forest with their pedigree and stature but if the Tractor Boys can land him, it will be a real coup for Paul Cook.