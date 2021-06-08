Middlesbrough are ‘keeping tabs’ on Sunderland defender Denver Hume, according to Football League World.

Middlesbrough had previously been linked to a handful of Sunderland regulars. Striker Charlie Wyke, defender Luke O’Nien, winger Jordan Jones, and goalkeeper Lee Burge have all previously been reportedly interesting the Black Cats neighbours.

Now Boro have added Denver Hume to their list of potential targets and will pursue a deal in the coming months if he becomes a free agent. The 26-year-old’s contract is up at the Stadium of Light at the end of this month.

The club’s retained list stated that Hume had been offered a new contract. Although there have been no updates or developments since, highlighting that talks are likely still ongoing. With everything in the balance at the moment, Middlesbrough have sensed an opportunity.

The report from Football League World states that Boro boss Neil Warnock is a fan of the defender. The veteran knows what his club needs and he is looking to sign around ‘eight or nine’ new players this up and coming transfer window.

Hume is a left-back by trade and could be seen as a direct replacement for outgoing Middlesbrough man Marvin Johnson. His contract is set to expire in a couple of weeks and will leave the Riverside.

If Hume was to sign he would be in direct competition with Marc Bola and Hayden Coulson, although the latter could also be on his way out, with question marks surrounding his immediate future at the club.

The report also states that Middlesbrough remain interested in Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke, although he has entered into ‘crunch talks’ with his current side recently.