Barnsley have struck a deal to sign Devante Cole on a free transfer from Motherwell, as confirmed by the Scottish club.

Barnsley have managed to acquire the services of the former Manchester City academy graduate on a three-year deal after he decided not to take up the option of a new deal at Fir Park.

Cole finished top scorer for Motherwell last term, netting 12 goals in 31 appearances as well as four goals the previous season during his loan spell from Wigan Athletic.

The 26-year old has already spent time at Oakwell before during the 2014/15 season, where he found the back of the net on five occasions in 19 appearances.

Valerien Ismael’s side finished fifth last season in the Championship and were knocked out of the play-offs at the semi-final stage as Swansea City brushed them aside.

The Tykes head coach Ismael will be hoping his side can push on from this next season and return looking for promotion once again.

They will however have to did it without striker Daryl Dike who returned to Orlando City at the end of the season after a successful loan spell where the 21-year old scored nine goals in 19 league games.

However, they decided to opt against paying the future fee clause which was inputted into the deal, and will now be looking to Cole to help fire them to a similar position next season.

Thoughts?

This could turn out to be a positive move for the Championship side in my opinion.

They are signing a player who has been with the club before, although it was six years ago, so he should have no issue settling in and also a player who has played in the EFL for numerous teams so he isn’t short of experience.

Time will tell if the move for Cole is the right one and if he can be depended on, but on a free transfer, I don’t see how Barnsley lose in this situation.