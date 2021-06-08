Swansea City ‘could have the chance’ to reignite their interest in Southampton forward Michael Obafemi, reports Hampshire Live.

Obafemi, 20, was a target of Swansea City’s back in January.

Football Insider reported that the Swans were in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the Irishman on loan, but for a serious injury quashing that move and ruling the forward out until last month.

He returned to make three substitute appearances for the Saints as they claimed a 15th-place finish in the Premier League.

Hampshire Live now writes how Swansea are thought to be in the market for a striker this summer and that recent Southampton transfer rumours suggest that Ralph Hasenhuttl is in the market for one too, potentially ‘pushing’ Obafemi even further down the pecking order.

Would it be a good signing for Swansea City?

As it stands, there’s still very little we know about Obafemi.

He’s gradually worked his way through the Southampton’s youth academy and made his league debut back in the 2017/18 campaign. In the season just concluded he notched four Premier League appearances for the club but a loan move to Swansea would’ve been a really exciting opportunity.

Cooper’s side are becoming know for welcoming in Premier League youngsters like Freddie Woodman, Marc Guehi and last season Rhian Brewster, and bettering them in time for a return to their parent clubs.

It’s obviously a cycle that Swansea won’t want to constantly find themselves in but it certainly makes them an attractive club for when Premier League sides consider loaning youngsters out.

Swans could definitely take a gamble on Obafemi after Andre Ayew’s departure, though they’ll need to replace Ayew’s goals with a more proven striker.