Ipswich Town are interested in departing Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, as per a report by The News.

Ipswich Town are the latest club to be credited with an interest in the Scottish stopper.

MacGillivray, who is 28 years old, has also been linked with Peterborough United, as per Hampshire Live, and Charlton Athletic.

Portsmouth have decided against keeping him this summer and is he available on a free transfer.

MacGillivray joined Portsmouth in 2018 and made 135 appearances for them in all competitions.

However, he is not part of Danny Cowley’s plans as he gears up for his first full season at the helm.

MacGillivray started his career in non-league with spells Harrogate Railway Athletic, Stalybridge Celtic and Harrogate Town before he was snapped up by Walsall in 2014.

The Scotland international made 19 appearances during his three seasons with the Saddlers where he was mainly used as a back-up. The 6ft 2inc stopper then switched to Shrewsbury Town a year before moving to Portsmouth.

MacGillivray helped Pompey get to the Play-Offs in the 2019/20 campaign but they narrowly missed out last season.

He is heading out the exit door and is not short of potential suitors, with Ipswich joining Charlton and Peterborough in the race for his signature.

The Tractor Boys have a busy summer ahead of them as Paul Cook looks to bolster his ranks and could see him as an option to be their number one.