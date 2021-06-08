Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus could have a ‘massive impact’ on the club’s spending this summer, ‘ depending on how much he wants to fund a recruitment drive’, says believes football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

Sunderland head into the summer transfer window with much more optimism than in pre-seasons before.

Play-off heartbreak still lingers but under new owner Louis-Dreyfus and manager Lee Johnson, fans have cause to be optimistic that the club can mount a more solidified promotion charge than in recent years.

Reports earlier in the year suggested that Louis-Dreyfus had a transfer kitty of up to £60million waiting should Sunderland have been promoted into the Championship.

With their League One status confirmed for another year though, it remains unclear how much money the Frenchman will grant his side’s recruitment team.

But speaking to Football Fan Cast, Maguire has given an insight into how much the Black Cats might pump into transfers this summer, saying:

“In League One, you’re allowed to spend 60% of your revenue, plus any money that the owner puts into the club. So, depending on how much he wants to fund a recruitment drive, he could have a massive impact.

“The club’s previous owner Stewart Donald was, I suspect, far more cautious when it came to spending money because he wasn’t as wealthy as Louis-Dreyfus.”

After those £60m ‘warchest’ reports, it makes predicting how much Luis-Dreyfus will pump into Sunderland this summer all the more unclear.

He’s obviously a moneyed individual with a reported net worth of $5.6billion, and so £60million doesn’t seem like all that much. The Black Cats though must be careful as to avoid mistakes of past, bringing in players for expensive transfer fees and on expensive wages who eventually under-perform.

This time round, Sunderland have a very definite transfer philosophy going into the summer – they’re looking to by young and buy smart, with the possibility of exploiting overseas markets not being ruled out either.

Plenty of things to be excited about for Sunderland fans but at the moment, they just want out of League One.