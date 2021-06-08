Blackpool have today completed the signing of Reece James following his Doncaster Rovers exit – the full-back was wanted by former boss Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday.

James, 27, joins Blackpool on a free transfer following his Doncaster Rovers exit. The Englishman featured 41 times in the League One season just gone, scoring an impressive seven goals and grabbing two assists.

He became a target of his former Rovers boss Moore at Sheffield Wednesday leading into the summer but the move always looked an unlikely one given the Owls’ relegation and financial situation, with reports claiming last week that James was ‘set to snub’ a move to Hillsborough.

Now, that report has proved correct and James joins Blackpool on a three-year deal. Speaking to club upon his arrival, James said:

“As soon as I knew there was a bit of interest it was something that I really wanted to follow up”

And on whether Championship football was a luring factor in his move to the club, he continued:

“Yeah, massive. It was something that I’d set out to do following what had happened in the season and when I knew there was a bit off interest it was a massive pull to come here and play in the Championship.”

For the Owls then, this is something that could become quite commonplace in the next few months.

The club is in turmoil right now with off-field reports conitnuing to spell yet more bad news for the club – The Sun on Sunday (06.06.21) recently reported that the club could yet face a second points penalty in as many seasons with their wage row ongoing.

As for James, moving to Blackpool is a no-brainer after their promotion from League One – Neil Critchley’s side beat Lincoln City in the play-off final after a formidable 2021 period.

Moore will now have to move onto other targets but bringing anyone to the club at all this summer will prove extremely difficult. To stand any such chance of doing so, the club’s hierarchy will need to quash these ongoing wage rumours and set about loans and free transfers as soon as possible, with Moore’s squad numbers looking to be extremely thin.

Hard times ahead for Sheffield Wednesday.