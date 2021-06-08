Middlesbrough have identified Luton Town midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu as a potential new signing this summer, as reported on The72 earlier this week.

Middlesbrough are in the market to overhaul their squad. Plenty of first-team players have departed or will depart in the coming weeks and it is looking increasingly likely Warnock will be signing around the targeted amount of ‘eight or nine players’ in the up and coming transfer window.

Joe Lumley is Boro’s only arrival so far but they are now looking for players further up the pitch. Ruddock Mpanzu provides versatility in the centre of the pitch and he is also able to play out wide if needed.

An update on the pursuit by Football League World states that Middlesbrough have now entered into talks with the 27-year-old and will offer the player a long-term contract.

There is plenty of competition in central midfield for the Luton man to budge at the Riverside however. He would be competing with Paddy McNair, George Saville, Jonny Howson, Marcus Tavernier, and Sam Morsy if he was to sign.

However, there is still the possibility he will remain with the Hatters. Contract talks are said to be ongoing between his representatives and his current club. An offer is on the table in an attempt to keep their longest serving player at Kenilworth Road for at least another season.

He has made almost 300 appearances since signing from West Ham United back in 2013, initially on a loan deal and permanently the following season. During that time he has scored 19 goals and was recently awarded an international call up with the Democratic Republic of Congo.