Northampton Town are parting company with Lloyd Jones, as per their official club website.

Northampton Town have ended their attempts to keep him and the defender will be moving on as a free agent.

Jones, who is 25-years-old, is poised to join another League One club.

That rules Salford City out of the race to land him – with the League Two side linked over the weekend by journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

Nixon also said last December that Plymouth Argyle were keen and it will be interesting if they reignite any lingering interest now.

Northampton boss Jon Brady has said: “We have also finished our conversations with Lloyd Jones. One of the early policy decisions from all on the recruitment committee was to ensure that the players we signed really wanted to be at Northampton Town.”

“We made Lloyd a very good and competitive offer but Lloyd’s agent has made it clear that his client was keen to stay in League 1. We didn’t want uncertainty at the club this pre-season and set a reasonable deadline for a decision and therefore Lloyd leaves with our best wishes.”

Jones was released by Luton Town at the end of last season and waited until January before signing for the Cobblers.

He was on the books at Liverpool as a youngster but left Anfield to move to Luton permanently after loan spells away at Cheltenham Town, Accrington Stanley, Swindon Town and Blackpool.

The ex-England Under-20 international went on to make 14 appearances for the Hatters in all competitions in his two-and-a-half years at the club.

Northampton gave him a chance last season after his departure from Kenilworth Road but Jones is on the move again now.