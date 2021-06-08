Watford are not pursuing a move for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, as per a report by the Watford Observer.

Watford have been linked with a move for the Baggies’ stopper over recent times.

Johnstone, who is 28-year-old, has also been a reported target for West Ham United whilst his former club Manchester United have also been mentioned, as per the Metro.

West Brom are bracing themselves for interest in the England international following their relegation to the Championship.

Read: West Brom-linked man to be sold to European club

Watford are not targeting another goalkeeper this summer as they gear up for life back in the Premier League.

The Hornets intend to have Daniel Bachmann as their first choice for the next campaign, with experienced duo Ben Foster and Rob Elliot used as back-up. Pontus Dahlberg is likely to be loaned out once again to get more game time.

Read: West Brom striker Karlan Grant’s plans for next season

Johnstone is believed to be valued at around the £15-20million mark and still has another year left on his contract with the Midlands club.

It is in line to be a busy summer at the Hawthorns as West Brom prepare for life back in the second tier.

They are in the hunt for a new permanent manager to replace Sam Allardyce and it is yet to be known who they will opt for.