QPR have no intention of using Macauley Bonne in their pursuit of Ipswich Town’s Andre Dozzell, as per a report by West London Sport.

QPR are in talks with Ipswich Town over signing Dozzell but do not intend to use Bonne in the form of a swap deal.

Bonne, who is 25-years-old, still appears to have a future with Mark Warburton’s side.

The Hoops swooped to sign him last summer from Charlton Athletic but he has endured a tough first 12 months with the London club.

Bonne managed just three goals in 35 games in all competitions for the R’s last season but they still feel he can offer them something next term.

Charlton signed him in 2019 from Leyton Orient and he impressed in the 2019/20 season for the Addicks, chipping in with 11 goals.

Charlton were relegated to League One during his time at the Valley but QPR threw him a Championship lifeline.

Bonne started his senior career at Colchester United, having previously spent time in the academy at Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys have been linked with a move to bring him back to Portman Road but QPR are unlikely to budge.

Paul Cook is a very busy man right now as he looks to completely overhaul his squad. They have already signed Wes Burns and Lee Evans so far this summer and are poised to bring in many more new faces.