Blackburn Rovers are not ‘anywhere near close’ to signing in-demand Barnsley starlet Alex Mowatt.

Lancashire Live has poured cold water on speculation linking the midfielder with a move to Ewood Park.

Mowatt, who is 26-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

Barnsley are hoping to keep hold of him despite inevitable interest from elsewhere in his signature.

Read: Barnsley eye move for Wales international

Championship rivals like QPR and Millwall have been mentioned as possible clubs who are interested in him, as per the Yorkshire Post in January, and other sides are likely to be keeping close tabs on developments.

Blackburn are expected to have a busy summer ahead as they look to bolster their ranks. However, the Lancashire side are not close to landing Mowatt.

The left-sided has been with the Tykes since joining in 2017 from Leeds United and has since been a key player for the Yorkshire outfit.

He has made over 100 appearances for the Oakwell club and helped them get into the Play-Offs this past term before they lost to Swansea City over two legs.

Read: Blackburn Rovers-linked man approached by Wycombe Wanderers

Barnsley are praying that they can keep hold of him this summer amid interest from elsewhere as Valerien Ismael’s side look to mount another promotion push from the Championship next term.

Blackburn have been amongst those mentioned over recent times but appear unlikely to lure Mowatt to Ewood Park this summer.