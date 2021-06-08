Sheffield United made the decision to release goalkeeper Simon Moore following their relegation from the Premier League.

He was on the books at Bramall Lane for five years but is now weighing up his next move as a free agent.

Moore, who is 31-years-old, says there is ‘quite a bit of interest’ in him, as per a report by The Athletic.

He is an experienced stopper and it is no surprise that clubs are interested in snapping him up on a free this summer.

Moore has said: “They (Sheffield United) came knocking on the door when I was at a crossroads in my career. Now I am at that stage again. There has been quite a bit of interest in me. I am happy about that, especially as I didn’t play a lot last season. I am ready to move on.

“Sad to be leaving such a good club but, at the same time, I feel the time is right. Like when I signed for Sheffield United, I am hungry to prove myself and looking forward to that next challenge.”

Moore joined Sheffield United in 2016 whilst they were in League One and helped them rise to the top flight under Chris Wilder during his time in South Yorkshire.

He made a total of 70 appearances for the Blades having been used as a back-up over the past few years to the likes of Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale.

Prior to his move to Bramall Lane, Moore had previously had spells at Brentford and Cardiff City in the Football League.

He is looking for a new home now and it will be interesting to see where he goes.