Bolton Wanderers-linked winger Greg Kiltie has joined St Mirren, as announced by their official club website.

Bolton Wanderers were credited with an interest in him last month in a report by the Daily Record.

His contract at Kilmarnock expires at the end of the month and he will be staying in Scotland.

Kiltie, who is 24-years-old, will sign a two-year deal with St Mirren.



Their boss, Jim Goodwin, has said: “Greg is a really good young player. He has had a really good season in a Kilmarnock team that has struggled, to be perfectly honest.

“He’s very creative, very direct, and positive in his thinking when he receives the ball, he wants to go forward, he wants to get shots off and tries to create good goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates around him.”

Kiltie has had an impressive past season for Killie and has made 28 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals and five assists despite their relegation.

The Scotland youth international has been on their books for his whole career to date and has played 129 games for them now.

He has also spent time away on loan at Queen of the South, Greenock Morton and Dunfermline Athletic in the past.

Bolton have been busy in the transfer window as they gear up for life back in League One next season.

The Trotters have brought in George Johnston and Josh Sheehan from Feyenoord and Newport County respectively and are in the hunt for more signings.