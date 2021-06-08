Charlton Athletic are likely to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer.

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins is gearing up for his first full season in charge and could shake up their goalkeeping department.

Their number one from last season, Ben Amos, is out of contract at the end of the month and is still yet to sign a new deal.

Charlton should look at luring released Gillingham stopper Jack Bonham to the Valley if Amos leaves.

Bonham, who is 27 years old, turned down the offer to stay with the Gills at the end of the past season and is weighing up his next move as a free agent.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international has been Steve Evans’ first choice for the past two seasons at Priestfield and will be in the hunt for a new challenge next term.

Charlton are expecting to challenge for promotion and would be a good move for Bonham as he looks to make it to the Championship.

The Stevenage-born ‘keeper started his career at Watford but moved on to Brentford in 2013. He spent six years on the books of the Bees but only played seven times for their first-team.

Bonham had spells at Carlisle United and Bristol Rovers before Gillingham signed him on a permanent basis in 2019.

He would be an ideal signing for Charlton this summer and has been one of the most consistent goalkeeper in League One over recent times.