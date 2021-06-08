Blackpool have ‘opened talks’ with Leeds United over the possibility of signing youngster Oliver Casey this summer, reports Football Insider.

Casey, 20, has just the one Championship appearance to his name for Leeds United.

He was named on the bench for his side’s final Premier League game of the season just gone but could now be heading for the exit, with Football Insider reporting that ‘negotiations are underway’ for him to join Blackpool on a permanent deal.

The report goes on to say how Leeds are ‘willing’ to let the defender leave this summer.

Casey is a product of the club’s youth academy and has been a prominent member of the development side throughout the season just gone.

But first-team opportunities seemingly remain limited and now Casey looks ready to step into the Football League to gain some experience and Championship newcomers Blackpool look likely to land the Englishman.

Neil Critchley’s side secured promotion into the second-tier after a resurgent 2021 period landed them in the League One play-off final v Lincoln City.

It was a hard-fight match but the Tangerines ran out as eventual 2-1 winners to secure their return to the second-tier and optimism is rife at the club – and signings like this will only excite fans.

Casey is largely unproven in the game but coming from Leeds, Blackpool can have faith that he’s been developed properly as a footballer and given the right amount of first-team football, it could prove a really shrewd signing for the club.