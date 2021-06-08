Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers and Shrewsbury Town-linked Scott Tanser has signed for St Mirren, as announced by their official club website.

The defender will sign a one-year deal with the Buddies when his contract at St Johnstone expires in a few weeks.

Tanser, who is 26-years-old, has been linked with League One trio Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster and Shrewsbury, as per a report by Football Insider.

He is now staying in the Scottish Premiership next season.

St Mirren boss, Jim Goodwin, has said: “Scott Tanser is one who knows the league and has been outstanding at left-wing back for St. Johnstone this season. He’s a very good athlete, great delivery, he was instrumental in some of the really good performances that St. Johnstone had.”

Tanser spent time as a youngster with North West pair Burnley and Blackpool as a youngster before joining Rochdale.

He went on to break into the Dale’s first-team and made 57 appearances for them in all competitions.

Port Vale came calling in 2017 but his spell at Vale Park was a brief one before he moved up to Scotland.

Tanser has been a key player for St Johnstone over the past few years and played just under 150 games for the club.

He was part of their squad who won the Scottish Cup this past season under Callum Davidson.

However, he is leaven this summer and St Mirren have now won the race for his signature.