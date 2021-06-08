Stoke City midfielder Sam Clucas is set to become a free agent at the end of the month, and is wanted by all of Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United – should QPR join the race?

Clucas, 30, looks set to leave Stoke City after three seasons – the club are thought to be prepared to let Clucas leave for free this summer despite him having a year left on his deal, as per Alan Nixon’s tweet below.

He’s been a useful player for the Potters with his 2019/20 showing being his best, where he scored 11 goals in 44 Championship games across the season.

His season just gone was a little more difficult though with injuries limiting him to just 24 Championship appearances as Stoke City claimed a 14th-place finish.

But Clucas, formerly of Hull City and Swansea City is already attracting Championship interest going into the summer:

Sheff U. In for Clucas from Stoke. Free agent until end of month. Blackburn Millwall and Forest also keeping an eye on that one. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 6, 2021

For QPR, this could be a potential signing worth looking into after the news of Tom Carroll’s contract rejection – the midfielder turned down the offer of a renewal and will leave at the end of the month.

Elsewhere in midfield, QPR are still working on a deal to bring Stefan Johansen back to the club but fans won’t hold their breath on that one, and so Clucas could be a viable short-term solution.

He’s shown throughout his career that he’s a player who can score and create goals from midfield and should the Rs lose out on Johansen, Clucas would be a suitable short-term solution to bring some creativity to west London.

Wages would be the obvious issue coming from Stoke City but QPR are stringent in their business now, and they’re a club on the up which could make them an attractive destination for Clucas.

An idea for Mark Warburton to maybe consider going into the summer transfer window, but don’t expect Clucas to be available for long.