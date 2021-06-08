Sunderland are ‘likely’ to give a handful of youngsters the chance to impress in pre-season according to Sunderland Echo, including Ipswich Town-linked Josh Hawkes.

Hawkes, 22, was last month one of three Sunderland names linked with a move to Paul Cook’s Ipswich Town, including Max Power and Charlie Wyke.

It comes amid a likely summer revamp at the Stadium of Light which has already seen several confined to be leaving at the end of this month, with several more departures expected as contract negotiations rumble on.

For Hawkes though, he’ll be hoping to break into the Black Cats’ starting line-up after an impressive showing for the club’s development side last time round, in which he netted 14 goals in 22 development league games.

But speaking to Sunderland Echo, manager Lee Johnson name-dropped Hawkes and suggested that the youngster will have his chance to impress over the summer months.

“We’re desperate for our young players to do well,” Johnson said.

“I think, just to give Josh Hawkes and Dan Neil as an example, one of the big focuses is their summer. How can we bridge the gap physicality-wise from under-23 football to first-team football?