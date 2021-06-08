Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a return for Swansea City’s Declan John, who’s set to leave the Welsh club when his contract expires at the end of this month.

John, 25, spent the second half of last season on loan with Bolton Wanderers.

He featured 21 times in League Two and scored two goals to help the Trotters on their way to an eventual 3rd-place finish, clinching promotion into League One.

Since, Bolton have been linked with a return for the Welshman who’s set to be released by Swansea City at the end of this month.

John though is fuelling rumours of a return to Bolton with his Twitter activity, as pictured by one user below:

Read into what you may, but John seems to be another loan player who’s enjoyed his time at the club and is looking for a return.

The Trotters have been making waves in the transfer window already with Dapo Afolayan securing a permanent switch from West Ham after his impressive loan spell, with Josh Sheehan and George Johnston also joining on permanent deals.