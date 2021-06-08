DerbyshireLive claim that Derby County duo Scot Carson and Florian Jozefzoon will leave the club at the end of this month when their contracts expire.

Wayne Rooney’s Rams side finished the Championship season just a point and a place above the drop zone but after securing their Championship status, they’ve since been thrust into yet more off-field controversy.

The club is awaiting on an EFL decision which could land them a points penalty going into next season, whilst clubs across the country near the end of this month and the end of many players’ contracts.

Jozefzoon spent the last season on loan wit Rotherham United where he made 24 Championship appearances without scoring.

Carson meanwhile was on loan at Manchester City where he managed one Premier League outing for the club, after spending the previous five with Derby County in the Championship.

Both will now leave the club, as per DerbyshireLive though.