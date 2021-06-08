Crystal Palace’s Connor Wickham will be released by the Eagles this summer – he was last season linked with all of Birmingham City, Bristol City and Derby County.

Wickham, 28, is included on the Premier League’s 2021 retained list and so will leave Crystal Palace at the end of this month and become a free agent.

The Englishman has endured some tough years with Palace, spoiled by injury and a subsequent lack of game time, but the summer ahead could pose some new opportunities.

On deadline day of the last summer transfer window, Derby County were being linked with a late loan swoop for Wickham and in the winter transfer window, both Birmingham City and Bristol City were reported (Sun on Sunday, 10.01.21) to be ‘checking’ on the striker.

He failed to make a Premier League appearance for Palace in the season just gone but spent part of the 2019/20 campaign on loan with Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, where he netted twice in 13 outings.