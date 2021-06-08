Derby County ‘continue to be linked’ with a loan move for Newcastle United’s Matty Longstaff, in what Steve Nicholson describes as the ‘transfer rumour that refuses to go away’.

Longstaff, 21, ‘continues to be linked’ with Derby County, as per DerbyshireLive, having been linked with a Pride Park move throughout the course of the 2020/21 season.

The Newcastle United man was closely linked with both the Rams and their East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest, with up to eight teams said to have been interested at one point.

Now though, Chronicle Live report that Magpies boss Steve Bruce faces a tough decision regarding Longstaff this summer, on whether or not to involve the Englishman in Newcastle’s pre-season or to send him out on loan early doors.

That same report claims Derby County are ‘keen’ but whether the club will be looking at completing Premier League loans whilst their financial situation continues to hang over them remains unclear.