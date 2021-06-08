Celtic’s Jack Hendry has reportedly ‘agreed’ a three-year deal with Belgian outfit K.V. Oostende, amid strong links with both Sheffield United and West Brom in the Championship and Leeds United.

Hendry, 26, has been in the headlines for the past week. His Celtic future has been up in the air with his loan club Oostende having been keen to landing the permanent deal, but with a number of English clubs also having been linked including Championship newcomers Sheffield United and West Brom, and Premier League outfit Leeds United.

Now though, Daily Record report that Hendry has finalised his permanent move to Oostende and is ‘likely to be sold for a quick profit after Euro 2020’.

The Belgian side are reported to have ‘thrashed out’ terms with Hendry and will now pay the necessary £1.5million transfer fee to Celtic.

For both Sheffield United and West Brom, this’ll come as a bitter transfer blow but it always seemed inevitable, with reports having previously claimed that Oostende had already met the buyout clause in his Celtic contract.