Fulham’s Andre-Franck Anguissa is wanted by Serie A side Napoli this summer, reports Calciomercato.

Anguissa, 25, joined Fulham ahead of their 2018/19 return to the Premier League. The Cameroon midfielder joined for a club-record fee of £30million and would go on to feature 22 times in the Premier League, but would be loaned out to Villarreal upon Fulham’s relegation.

He returned as Fulham made an immediate return to the Premier League, making 36 Premier League appearances in the season just gone as Fulham suffered relegation for a second time in three seasons.

Now, reports in Italy claim that Napoli are interested in signing the midfielder this summer, with the 25-year-old ‘expected’ to leave Craven Cottage.

For Scott Parker and the Fulham hierarchy, they’ll be desperate to try and recoup as much of that £30million transfer fee they paid for the midfielder back in 2018.

It’s unlikely they will be given his last few seasons, though his showing in the Premier League campaign just gone was a much more improved one than his 2018/19 showing.