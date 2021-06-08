Ipswich Town are interested in signing Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher on loan this summer, reports TWTD.

Kelleher, 22, is on Ipswich Town’s ‘list of potential summer goalkeeping recruits’, reports TWTD, with Liverpool supposedly ‘keen’ on loaning out the Republic of Ireland man.

The report also mentions how Paul Cooks is hoping to move on goalkeepers Tomas Haly and Dai Cornell this summer as he begins his squad revamp.

Kelleher was on the bench for Republic of Ireland’s 4-1 win over Romania earlier in the month. He’s been a regular feature for the side’s U21 team though and in the Premier League season just gone made two appearances for Liverpool.

Now though, it looks like Jurgen Klopp is keen for the goalkeeper to get a season of solid loan experience under his belt and League One outfit Ipswich Town could yet be the team to land him.