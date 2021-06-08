QPR’s Tom Carroll has rejected the offer of a new contract and will leave the club at the end of the month, reports West London Sport.

QPR signed Carroll for a second time last summer. The 29-year-old joined on a season-long contract after his release from Swansea City and would feature 22 times in the Championship for the Rs.

He struggled during his first stint with QPR way back in the 2013/14 campaign but he proved a surprisingly useful purchase from Mark Warburton this time round.

Carroll though would miss almost the entirety of 2021 with a knee injury and West London Sport now report that he’s rejected the offer of a new deal, and will subsequently leave when his contract expires at the end of this month.

It’s a decision that’s stirring some debate but on the whole, QPR fans think this is the right decision for all parties, with Carroll’s exit hopefully opening up space for someone else to come in.

See what these QPR fans said on Twitter about Carroll’s exit:

Strange decision on his part if it's about money, with most clubs suffering financially due to covid will another club offer him more, especially after a long term injury. If he's not happy with offer then fine, it frees up some money to maybe bring in someone else. — philip riley (@philriley14) June 7, 2021

More money for Stefan 👌🏼 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Danny Kent🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DEEKAYQPR) June 7, 2021

Wow! Thanks for looking after me and paying me for most of the season but I'm off? — JamesRSeedhouse (@JimRSeedhouse) June 7, 2021

Wow. Injured for most of the season, happy to pick up his wages and then leaves after we offer him a new contract despite the above. 🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Daniel DS (@dansheppard1985) June 7, 2021

Played well before his injury, but I don’t think this is a bad thing! A bit lightweight, always injured, passes backwards, and let’s be honest if we get Johansen, he won’t play. Would be Amos, Field, Johansen, Bettache and Ball too in that position. Good luck to him though — Gavin Cronin (@QPRGAV) June 7, 2021

Won’t be missed, got far better and can get better — Conor (@ConorBarry98) June 7, 2021