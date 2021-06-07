Hull City have today confirmed the signing of George Moncur from Luton Town.

Luton Town will say goodbye Moncur after two-and-a-half at Kenilworth Road. The 27-year-old though has had an up and down spell with the Hatters, with injury limiting him to just 52 league appearances for the club.

The last season in the Championship was his most prominent with 21 Championship appearances and three goals to his name, but he holds a special place in fans’ hearts for his goals in the 2018/19 promotion campaign.

That being said, his departure to Luton’s now Championship rivals Hull City is a bizarre one – he was out of contract at the end of the month and so will join the Tigers on a free transfer.

Luton Town finished a in a comfortable 12th-place last time round but Nathan Jones still has plenty of work to do in the summer to be able to match that next season.

See what these Luton Town fans had to say on Twitter about Moncur’s exit:

A bit gutted to be honest I liked him — Nick Verney (@nickverney) June 7, 2021

Good Luck, George. Hull have got themselves a good Championship player 🧡 — Jason (@JasonLTFC) June 7, 2021

Best of luck Monks! Thanks for everything. Will always remember your freekicks (Fleetwood, Wycombe and Portsmouth in the snow) you'll always be apart of the Luton family. — Stacey Sellars (@SellarsStacey) June 7, 2021

Wish him all the best, great player who I would've kept — Allison Fox (@comeonhatters) June 7, 2021

I will always remember Wigan and Portsmouth good luck George! 🙏🏻🧡 — Will Gray (@LTFCWill) June 7, 2021

Cracking signing for Hull, wouldn't have let him go personally but I don't know what NJ and 2020 have planned — Sam Bennett (@Samjamben28) June 7, 2021