Coventry City are being linked with a move for Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, as per Coventry Live.

Sarkic, 23, has just spent the season on loan with Shrewsbury Town in League One. Formerly of Aston Villa, the Montenegrin with one international cap to his name featured 26 times in the league for Shrews and now looks set for another summer move.

Shropshire Star (via Coventry Live) have reported that Wolves are ‘assessing’ the best steps forward for the 6ft 5ins stopper and it could be the Sky Blues who welcome him into the Championship next season.

Coventry Live write how Mark Robins is hoping to boost his goalkeeping department this summer and that Sarkic is on Coventry City’s radar as a ‘possible option’.

He’s two years left on his contract at Molyneux and so it’s reported that Sarkic will be heading out on a loan deal rather than a permanent one this summer.

Thoughts?

Coventry look like they definitely need a goalkeeper going into the 2021/22 Championship season.

Although they finished in a relatively comfortable 16th-place, the goalkeeping spot was a cause for concern throughout the season.

Both Ben Wilson and Marko Marosi shared the role, making 27 and 20 Championship appearances respectively.