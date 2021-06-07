Arsenal and Leicester City are supposedly in a ‘transfer battle‘ for Stoke City Nathan Collins, who’s been valued at £15million.

Collins, 20, was a standout performer for Stoke City in the Championship season just gone. He impressed in his 22 league appearances but spent the end of the season on the sidelines.

Throughout the campaign he’s been linked with Premier League moves.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have been tipped but now, the race seems to be narrowing down to Arsenal and Leicester City.

Reports have backed Leicester to be joining the Gunners in the hunt for Collins who’s previously been valued at upwards of £15million.

Is that a fair price though?

Stoke City fans have been debating whether the Republic of Ireland man is worth more or less and for many, the club’s sale of one of their best youngsters seems imminent.

Upwards of £25million has been shouted and even less than the reported £15million mark, with player-swap deals always being banded around as well.

See what these Stoke City fans had to say on Collins’ links with Arsenal and Leicester City: