Arsenal and Leicester City are supposedly in a ‘transfer battle‘ for Stoke City Nathan Collins, who’s been valued at £15million.

Collins, 20, was a standout performer for Stoke City in the Championship season just gone. He impressed in his 22 league appearances but spent the end of the season on the sidelines.

Throughout the campaign he’s been linked with Premier League moves.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have been tipped but now, the race seems to be narrowing down to Arsenal and Leicester City.

Reports have backed Leicester to be joining the Gunners in the hunt for Collins who’s previously been valued at upwards of £15million.

Is that a fair price though?

Stoke City fans have been debating whether the Republic of Ireland man is worth more or less and for many, the club’s sale of one of their best youngsters seems imminent.

Upwards of £25million has been shouted and even less than the reported £15million mark, with player-swap deals always being banded around as well.

See what these Stoke City fans had to say on Collins’ links with Arsenal and Leicester City:

If we take 15 mill we have to get a decent player off them on loan as well and I'm talking cream of the crop https://t.co/CeVWR8PUlc — Liam (@liamstokey) June 6, 2021

Minimum £25m in this climate tbh https://t.co/zYUGXqAcGW — Ant (@StokieAnt32) June 6, 2021

If we could get £20mil plus add ons (loaned back to us for a season etc) I think we'd have to accept.

Especially when you consider MON used him predominantly as a right back, which I could see him persisting with. https://t.co/BWsdo9huhz — el pottersaurus (@FPLstokelona) June 6, 2021

At least 18ml recoup some bak from the terrible transfers we've made, with a 25% sell on clause aswell — Dan (@Dan64958512) June 6, 2021

No where near enough but knowing our history @stokecity will already be printing the paperwork off — DaveH63 (@huson63) June 7, 2021

It's not enough as a flat fee but it's enough with a healthy sell on (10% plus). Although, I have little confidence we'll get more than or any sell on. — Sam Hill (@SamofStoke) June 7, 2021

or if he goes arsenal, £15 mill and Nelson on loan👍🏼 maybe a bit out of our range actually 😂 — harry (@_scfcharry) June 6, 2021

13.5m and Luke Thomas on loan please 👍 — Tom 🔴⚪️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#ScholesOut! 🦁🦁🦁 (@StokeTom_) June 6, 2021

I'd want 18 to 25, expect a 15 million offer would be accepted though. Shame we won't be in a position to keep our best players any more — Rich (@Hawkdude25) June 6, 2021