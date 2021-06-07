Portsmouth transfer target Pierre Ekwah has reportedly ‘reached an agreement’ to join West Ham, as per Sky Sport’s Rob Dorsett.

Portsmouth have been linked with a free summer move for Chelsea youngster Pierre Ekwah. The 19-year-old Frenchman has worked his way through the club’s youth ranks but is set to leave when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Over the weekend, it was reported by RCM Sport (via Hampshire Live) that Pompey were ‘set to miss out’ on the signing though with West Ham looking likely to land him – he’d been on trial with both clubs ahead of this month.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Dorsett has confirmed that news:

#whufc have reached agreement with #cfc for the signature of 19-year-old midfield starlet Pierre Ekwah. The French youth international was bought by Chelsea in 2018 for £1.8m from Nantes. Move to London Stadium likely to be confirmed when window opens officially on Wednesday. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) June 7, 2021

It was always an optimistic transfer push from Pompey but it shows the direction that they want to take their summer recruitment in.

Danny Cowley will remain in charge going into next season despite missing out on the play-offs, and fans can have profound hope that he will make genuine top-six contenders out of Portsmouth.

But they need a good summer in the transfer market to make that happen, with League One looking to have a very compeitive roster in time for the new season.

The likes of Ipswich Town are making waves in the transfer market and so too are newcomers Bolton Wanderers following their promotion from League Two, with Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers dropping down from the Championship.

For Ekwah, opting for West Ham is an understandable move given their stature and recent showing in the Premier League. As for Pompey, their fans will want to see some signings over the line soon as to not miss out on top-six once again.