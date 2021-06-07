Rotherham United were a side who battled hard against relegation from the Championship last season. They were relegated on the last day.

Rotherham were pegged back by a late Cardiff City equaliser and that was enough to damn them to League One football next season alongside Wycombe Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday.

This summer will be a time for restructuring and reshaping and those elements are already underway with ex-Manchester United starlet and one-time USMNT cap Matthew Olosunde turning down a new deal offered by the Millers.

Olosunde: from New York to the AESSEAL New York

Olosunde started his journey in football in America, playing for Princeton FC before stepping up a level for the New York Red Bull Academy aged just 14.

He didn’t make the breakthrough in New York but was signed from them by world football giants Manchester United in mid-March 2016. He was signed for their Under-23s and went on to make 33 appearances for the young Red Devils, providing three assists.

Having failed to make a first-team appearance for Manchester United, Olosunde was released by the Red Devils and signed a two-year deal with Rotherham United in early July 2015.

His time at the AESSEAL has seen Olosunde turn out 72 times for Rotherham – scoring one goal in a 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Everton as well as providing seven assists.

Olusunde: moving on from Rotherham

23-year-old right-back Olosunde was a player who Rotherham wanted to hold onto in League One and one that they offered a contract to per the club website.

However, the American turned down the Millers offer and is instead looking to chance his arm elsewhere with a new challenge.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne commented on Olosunde’s decision saying:

“On behalf of everyone here, I would like to say what a pleasure it has been to work with Matty for the last couple of years.“

There is no indication where his next challenge is but with his grounding in the New York Red Bulls Academy, and youth set-up with Manchester United, he should be a player who will not stay a free agent for long after July 1.