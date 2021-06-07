Leeds United were tipped by some to be a struggling Premier League side last season under Marcelo Bielsa. That wasn’t the case.

Leeds United broke the seal of the top 10 whilst fellow promoted Championship sides Fulham And West Bromwich Albion went straight back down – relegated at the first time of asking.

It is a summer of restructuring for those sides as they look to manage players wanting to leave to pursue careers elsewhere and look to construct a squad capable of gaining a further promotion.

One of those sides, West Brom, are thought set to lose one player who has been key for them over the past two seasons – Matheus Pereira.

Matheus Pereira: Two seasons where he shone for West Brom

Whilst West Brom’s Premier League campaign last season was a bit of a letdown for Baggies fans, they could take hope from the form of Brazilian flier Pereira.

He managed a team-leading 11 goals and six assists for the Black Country outfit from 33 appearances – 30 of these as a starter.

It was a continuation of the form that he showed in the Baggies 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship campaign. That season, Pereira bagged eight goals and provided a staggering 16 assists.

Last season’s form, and the consistency from his Championship season before that, has seen the Brazilian marked down as a figure of interest. Leeds United have been mentioned as a side interested in him per Leeds Live.

Matheus Periera: Leeds United interest not all it seems

Whilst there have been stories linking Pereira to Elland Road, Mirror journalist David Anderson says this is not so:

Just a line on Matheus Pereira. His agent is trying to find him a top-flight club following West Brom’s relegation and has spoken to Leeds, among other clubs. At present, Leeds are not following up on his offer to open transfer talks. #lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) June 7, 2021

As Anderson points out above, Leeds United have been contacted by Pereira’s agent, Jolden Vergette, but are not pursuing the offer that he has made.

Leeds not “following up” on the offer of Pereira to the Whites would seem to indicate that either they think they are set in that position or that their eyes are elsewhere.