Middlesbrough are reportedly keen to bolster their midfield options this summer and have identified Luton Town man Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu as a potential new recruit.

Middlesbrough already have a plethora of options in the centre of the park with the likes of Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair, George Saville, Marcus Tavernier and Lewis Wing all vying for a place. Whilst there is also the emergence of youngster Connor Malley and Hayden Hackney to contend with.

if Ruddock Mpanzu was to sign for Middlesbrough in the up and coming transfer window, it is likely that Lewis Wing would be the man to depart.

He was seen as surplus to requirements in the second half of last season with Neil Warnock allowing Wing to sign for Rotherham United on a short-term loan.

Reports suggest the Millers would love to re-sign the 25-year-old, although their relegation down to the third tier may have scuppered their chances somewhat.

He has proved his worth in the Championship however and if he was made available this summer he would presumably not be short of suitors.

Preston North End were keen on the player prior to his switch to Rotherham, whereas Premier League duo Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton and fellow second tier side Bournemouth have all previously registered an interest.

Since signing for Middlesbrough in 2017 from non-league side Shildon, Wing has played 92 times in all competitions. During that time he has scored 13 times and assisted a further eight goals for his teammates.