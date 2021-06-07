Derby County remain ‘in talks’ with Martyn Waghorn over his future at the club, as per a report by Derbyshire Live.

Derby County are still yet to publish their retained list.

Waghorn, who is 31 years old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

He has been linked with a move to Cardiff City recently, as per a report by Football Insider.

Football League World have suggested that his former club Ipswich Town are also interested in bringing him back.

Waghorn scored five goals in 32 games last season as Derby survived in the Championship by the skin of their teeth.

The forward started his career with spells at Sunderland and Leicester City before he joined Wigan Athletic in 2013. He managed eight goals in 41 matches for the Latics to earn a move to Rangers a couple of years later.

Waghorn spent two years at Ibrox and played a key role in Rangers’ promotion back to the Scottish Premiership in his first year in Glasgow.

However, he left and moved back down to England in 2017 to join Ipswich. He fired 16 goals for the Tractor Boys in his only season at Portman Road before Derby snapped him up.

He has managed a combined 30 goals over the past three years but faces an uncertain future at Pride Park right now.