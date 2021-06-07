Adlene Guedioura would be open to a move to Sheffield United this summer, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The experienced midfielder knows the new Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic well.

Guedioura, who is 35 years old, is currently on the books of Al-Gharafa – the club Jokanovic is leaving to in order to take over at Sheffield United.

The Algerian international also played under the Serbian manager at Watford.

Guedioura is a vastly experienced player and has racked up over 250 appearances in his career to date.

He moved to England to join Wolves in 2010 from Belgian side Charleroi and spent three years on the books at Molinuex.

Nottingham Forest then came calling and the tough-tackling midfielder went on to make exactly 100 appearances for the Reds.

He moved to Watford in 2015 via a brief detour at Crystal Palace and helped the Hornets gain promotion to the Premier League under Jokanovic.

Guedioura has since played for Middlesbrough and had a second stint at Forest but left for Qatar a couple of years ago.

Sheffield United will be in the hunt for a few acquisitions this summer and Jokanovic could turn to players he has had before.

Guedioura proved himself in the Championship a few years ago but at the age of 35, would the Blades actually be interested in bringing him in?