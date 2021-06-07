Cardiff City are interested in Rotherham United’s Freddie Ladapo, as per a report by Wales Online.

Cardiff City are thought to be weighing up a move for the striker this summer.

Ladapo, who is 28 years old, scored nine goals in 43 games in all competitions for Rotherham last season.

The Millers were relegated to League One but he still has another year left on his contract at the New York Stadium.

The forward was linked with a move to Derby County in January, as per The Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

Ladapo has impressed since joining Rotherham in 2019 from Plymouth Argyle.

He scored 17 goals in all competitions for Paul Warne’s side the season before last to help them gain promotion to the Championship.

Prior to his move to the Yorkshire club, Ladapo had previously had spells at Crystal Palace, Oldham Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Southend United.

He is a pivotal player for the Millers and they will not want to lose him this summer, especially as they know he can score goals in League One.

However, Ladapo may fancy his chances of a move back to the Championship and he would be a decent addition for Cardiff if they manage to lure him to Wales.

The Bluebirds have already signed James Collins from Luton Town but are not stopping their hunt for attacking reinforcements there.