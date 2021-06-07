Sunderland target Dion Sanderson has been given the green light to leave Wolves this summer, as per a report by Football Insider.

Sunderland are keen on signing the defender on a permanent basis.

Sanderson, who is 21 years old, impressed on loan with the Black Cats last season.

He could be poised to leave Wolves for good now and will not be short of interest from the Football League.

Read: Sunderland transfer target approached by Wycombe Wanderers

Sunderland will have to see off competition for his signature, with Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Bristol City linked earlier this year, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Sanderson moved to the Stadium of Light last summer and made 28 appearances for the North East club last term before getting injured.

His injury was a blow to Sunderland’s promotion hopes but Lee Johnson’s side are hoping next season is the one where they finally claw themselves out of League One.

Signing Sanderson would certainly boost their hopes. He is a product of the Wolves academy and rose up through their youth ranks before making his first-team debut in October 2019 in a League Cup clash against rivals Aston Villa.

Read: Striker previously linked with Sunderland is a wanted man this summer

That is his first and only senior appearance for the Premier League side to date but he also spent time on loan at Cardiff City in the Championship in the campaign before last.

Wolves are said to be open to selling him this summer which is a boost to Sunderland’s hopes of landing him.