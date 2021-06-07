Derby County, Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic are all being linked with a move for Kyle Lafferty.

The striker is a wanted man in the Football League right now, according to a report by Football League World.

Derby, Birmingham and Wigan have all been credited with an interest in the Northern Ireland international, as have the likes of West Brom, Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town.

Lafferty, who is 33 years old, is a free agent this summer after leaving Kilmarnock.

Comment: Player released by Birmingham City should be targeted by Charlton Athletic

He was prolific for Killie last season in the Scottish Premiership – scoring 13 goals in 13 games in all competitions and it is no surprise to see clubs showing an interest now.

Lafferty started out at Burnley and played 89 games for the Clarets as a youngster in the Championship, scoring 10 goals to earn a move to Rangers in 2008.

He spent four years at Ibrox during his first spell there before stints at Sion and Palermo.

Norwich City lured him back to England in 2014 and he was part of the Canaries side promoted to the Premier League in his first season at the club.

Lafferty left Carrow Road and had spells at Caykur Rizespor, Birmingham City, Hearts, Rangers and Sarpsbourg before Sunderland handed him a deal during the 2019/20 campaign under Jack Ross.

Read: Derby County eye move for winger released by Everton

He made 11 League One appearances for the Black Cats and chipped in with two goals before moving onto pastures new at the end of that season.

Derby, Birmingham and Wigan are now all being linked and could lure him back to the Football League.